Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $151.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.