Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

