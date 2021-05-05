Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

