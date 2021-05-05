Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 1,577,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,250. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

