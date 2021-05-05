Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,024. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

