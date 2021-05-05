Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

