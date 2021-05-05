Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

OSK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.98. 1,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

