Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Origo has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.