Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 96.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $2.79 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 115.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049971 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

