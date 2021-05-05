Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 78,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

