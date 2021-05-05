Orient Walt 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $531,855.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $531,855.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

