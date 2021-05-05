ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $17,542.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

ORIC stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

