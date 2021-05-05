O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $559.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $561.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

