Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

