Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 873 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gap were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $662,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,628 shares of company stock worth $14,100,141. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

