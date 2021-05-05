Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $551,000 Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Materion were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

