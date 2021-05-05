Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraton were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.