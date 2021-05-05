Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

UAA stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.