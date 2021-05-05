Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 813 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,995 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

