Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 876 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

