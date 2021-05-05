OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce sales of $10.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.71 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.41. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,055. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $847.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

