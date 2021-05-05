Oppenheimer Weighs in on CryoLife, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CryoLife in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CryoLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the first quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

