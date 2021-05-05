Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $621.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

