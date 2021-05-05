Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
GENI opened at $20.10 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.94.
Genius Sports Company Profile
