Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

GENI opened at $20.10 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

