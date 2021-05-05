Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

CVX traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. 323,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

