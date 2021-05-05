Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.