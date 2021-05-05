Opacity (OPCT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $419,774.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00082884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00797211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.89 or 0.09157052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

