ONOToken (ONOT) Trading Down 78.3% Over Last 7 Days

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 317.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One ONOToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $62.28 million and $74.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 78.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00088247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.10 or 0.00842888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.04 or 0.09828693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00101415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044178 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Coin Trading

