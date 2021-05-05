ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. 11,000,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.61.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

