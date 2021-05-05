Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

OMCL opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

