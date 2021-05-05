Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

