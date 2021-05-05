Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.85 Million

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $268.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.79 million and the highest is $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 135,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,999. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

