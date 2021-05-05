Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) PT Raised to $28.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

