OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.