OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OFS Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

