Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading providers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Oceaneering’s geographically diversified asset base spread across the United States and rest of the world and its revenue which is evenly split between its international and domestic operations lowers its risk profile. However, in the latest quarter, Oceaneering incurred y/y fall in its revenues owing to disappointing results from the ‘Manufactured Products’ and ‘Aerospace and Defense Technologies’ units. The company is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is set to remain challenging in the near term. The company's high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization is also a worry. Hence, Oceaneering warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OII. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

OII stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

