Obsidian Energy (OBELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

