Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OBLG opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

