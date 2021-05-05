OAX (OAX) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $620,726.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.00838042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.71 or 0.09445846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.