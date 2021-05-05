Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

