Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
