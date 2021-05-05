O Dell Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,938,000 after buying an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 50,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,332. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

