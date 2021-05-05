Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
