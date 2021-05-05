Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

