Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NXR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 19,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

