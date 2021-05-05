Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
