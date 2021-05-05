Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

