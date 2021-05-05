Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

