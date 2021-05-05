Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NYSE:JRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.59.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.