Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:JPC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.