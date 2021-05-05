Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NUO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 8,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

