Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,379. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
