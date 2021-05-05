Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,379. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

