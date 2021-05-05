Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NMS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

