Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NMS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.