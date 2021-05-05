Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NID stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,635. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
