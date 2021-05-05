Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NID stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,635. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.